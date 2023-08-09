Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The SWPL returns this weekend with Glasgow City and Rangers both in action

Bespoke boots for female footballers would be welcomed by the Scottish game, say Glasgow City's Mairead Fulton and Rangers' Kathryn Hill.

Managing director Fiona McIntyre says the SWPL "will do anything we can" to work with experts on helping to prevent knee injuries.

Major brands have been quizzed by MPs about the lack of boots specifically designed for women and girls.

"Something obviously needs to be done," said defender Fulton.

"It's quite clear that there's an issue with the amount of female footballers that are getting these injuries.

"Some girls get different insoles and stuff just to try and help. I'm sure that if they do try to change it, then it'll be a positive thing."

There are concerns over higher rates of knee injuries among female players, with anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries impacting five of the world's top 20 female players last year.

And City midfielder Fulton added: "It is something I would welcome.

"When ordering boots, you can't always get the artificial ones, which is the rounded studs.

"If it's going to prevent any ACL, any injury to be honest, it would be welcomed."