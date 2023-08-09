Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Boss Luke Williams was a frustrated figure as his side managed just two shots on target against Lincoln City

Notts County boss Luke Williams said a second lacklustre display in the space of four days is tough to take after seeing his side go out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Lincoln City.

The Magpies began life back in the Football League with a chastening 5-1 loss at Sutton United on Saturday.

But an improved performance against League One Lincoln never materialised.

"It's disappointing because of the weekend - that's the reality," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It's another disappointing performance and now everything is under a cloud.

"We are not expected to win against a team from the division above us but with the backdrop of the weekend it feels terrible. There were too many uncomfortable things."

Notts County are back in action on Saturday when they host Grimsby in League Two.