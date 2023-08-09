Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading boss Ruben Selles says they must "take advantage of the winning feeling" after their dominant EFL Cup win.

The League One Royals beat Championship side Millwall 4-0 in the first round of the competition on Tuesday night.

"I think our team really understood how to do things," Selles told BBC Radio Berkshire after the match.

"It has been a very difficult summer for everyone but our young players have worked hard."

Reading got off to a flying start at the Den when striker Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan scored inside the game's opening minute.

The 20-year-old doubled the visitors lead just after half-time and ex-Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage scored the third goal before winger Mamadi Camara tacked on the fourth.

"It can be difficult to see the vision of what we are building," added Selles.

"But tonight I think we were able to show it and we took advantage of the flow of the game and were able to score four goals."

'We won't always be happy'

The average age of Reading's starting 11 that beat Millwall was just 21 years old.

The club has been severely restricted on which players it has been able to sign due to transfer embargoes - both of which have now been lifted - which has hampered squad depth and experience.

Selles was particularly pleased with the performance of his two centre-backs including their new American teenager Tyler Bindon.

"Both of them [Bindon and Nelson Abbey] have been working really hard," Selles said.

"They are perfect for the way that we want to play because they have pace, they are aggressive in the one against one, they can control bigger spaces and they have quality in possession.

"I am pleased but not surprised by their performance. I knew they could do it."

Selles wants his side to take their cup form into their next League One game against Port Vale on Saturday.

"We won't always be happy like today, but when we become a team that is very difficult to beat and plays at a high tempo that speeds up the game, some days can be like today," he continued.

"It's our first victory together after a hard summer so we must take advantage of this winning feeling.

"We now know what it feels like to win together and we know what we need to do to win. We need to do it again, again and again and repeat."