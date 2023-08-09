Last updated on .From the section European Football

Wout Weghorst has scored five goals in 23 appearances for the Netherlands

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has joined German side Hoffenheim on a season-long loan.

The Netherlands international, 31, had loan spells at Besiktas and Manchester United last season.

He made 31 appearances for United after joining in January, scoring two goals and assisting three more.

Burnley signed Weghorst for £12m in January 2022 but he was unable to help keep them in the Premier League that season, scoring twice in 20 games.

"I don't think I'm exaggerating when I describe this transfer as significant and extraordinary. It certainly is for us," said Hoffenhim managing director Alexander Rosen.

"The fact that a striker with his track record and all the options available to him has chosen Hoffenheim shows that the club are attractive even to big-named players."

Weghorst said he had a "few options" but was "very impressed" by the "enormous effort" Hoffenheim made to sign him.

"I would now like to repay the trust they have placed in me on the pitch and contribute to the most successful season possible," added Weghorst.

He has enjoyed success in Bundesliga before, scoring 59 goals in 118 league games for Wolfsburg before his move to Burnley.

Hoffenheim finished 12th in Germany's top flight last year.