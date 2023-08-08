Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Harry Maguire has been booed by sections of Manchester United fans during pre-season

West Ham United have agreed a £30m deal with Manchester United to sign defender Harry Maguire.

Personal terms are yet to be agreed but they are not expected to be an issue as it is understood Maguire is keen to make the move.

The England centre-back, 30, struggled for first-team opportunities at Old Trafford last season and has been stripped of the captaincy.

Maguire joined United in August 2019 for a world record £80m for a defender.

Maguire made 30 appearances for United last season, but only made eight league starts.

He had potentially slipped down to fifth choice central defender at Old Trafford, with Lisandro Martinez, Rafael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw ahead of him.

Despite his struggles at Manchester United, Maguire has been a regular for England under Gareth Southgate, starting all five games at the 2022 World Cup.

West Ham are looking to bolster their squad after selling England midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m and Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta for £21.5m.

West Ham boss David Moyes is closing on signing Ajax's Edson Alvarez as a replacement for Rice and has also been linked with moves for Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

Premier League champions Manchester City are interested in Hammers midfielder Lucas Paqueta, with an initial approach made but no bid yet.

Rice's departure leaves West Ham without an obvious captain and Moyes has opted not to name a replacement so far.

Current first choice central defenders Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma have both had injury problems in recent months.