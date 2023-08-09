Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Matty Godden was in the starting line-up against Leicester for Coventry's opening game of the 2023-24 season

Coventry striker Matty Godden has signed a contract extension to run until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 32-year-old has scored 41 goals in 116 appearances for the Sky Blues since joining them from Peterborough in 2019.

He was on target 15 times - including two hat-tricks - as they won promotion from League One in 2020.

And Godden scored eight times last term as they reached the Championship play-off final, only to lose to Luton on penalties at Wembley.

"The journey has been special and something I will remember for the rest of my life," he told the Coventry website. external-link

"It means a lot to me to get this over the line and hopefully we can make some more memories."

He added: "We want to be fighting where we were last year and I think we deserve to be up there again.

"Nothing is a given in this league. We will go out there and give it our all every game and see where that takes us."