Alfie Bendle played 16 times for AFC Wimbledon last season either side of a loan spell with National League South side Eastbourne Borough

Forest Green Rovers have signed Alfie Bendle from fellow League Two club AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old midfielder made a total of 17 first-team appearances for the Dons after making his senior debut on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign.

"Alfie is a very talented technical player and he also puts himself about," Rovers boss David Horseman said. external-link

"He can play anywhere across the midfield and we hope he'll be a big player in the future."

AFC Wimbledon have a sell-on clause as part of the deal, while Forest Green have not disclosed the length of Bendle's contract at the Bolt New Lawn.

