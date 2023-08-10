Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Tommy Conway was Bristol City's top scorer last season with 13 goals

Bristol City forward Tommy Conway is set to be out for an unknown period with a suspected hamstring injury.

Conway, 21, was the Robins' top scorer last season with 13 goals and came on as a substitute during their season opener against Preston last weekend.

He missed two months last season due to another hamstring injury.

Conway wrote on social media external-link that he was "beyond gutted" however manager Nigel Pearson was unable to confirm how long he would be out.

"I won't actually confirm how long he is out for until I get advised by the medical people," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

"He's certainly going to be a miss for us because he's a player who was a big part of the positive aspects of last season.

"We'll try and get him back as soon as possible. It's certainly not something that we wanted so early in the season."

Scott nears Bournemouth transfer

Bristol City beat Oxford United 5-1 in the first round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday but another noticeable absence from the squad was Alex Scott.

The midfielder having a medical at Premier League side Bournemouth ahead of an impending £20m transfer.

The Robins had previously valued Scott at £25m with Pearson previously saying he "won't be very happy" if the 19-year-old was sold for less than that.

"I was hopeful that we could keep him. I don't know the details of it yet so we'll wait and see," Pearson added.