Ross Barkley scored four England goals in his 33 Three Lions caps

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley has joined Premier League new boys Luton Town on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old, capped 33 times by his country, was a free agent after leaving Ligue 1 club Nice this summer.

"Ross brings loads of experience at the top level, has international experience and brings an X-factor," Hatters boss Rob Edwards told the club website. external-link

Top-flight newcomers Luton begin their first-ever season in the Premier League on Saturday with a visit to Brighton.

Barkley has made 232 top-flight appearances for boyhood club Everton, Chelsea and Aston Villa and played for England at the 2014 World Cup.

At that time, Luton were just emerging from the National League after five seasons outside the EFL but four promotions in 10 campaigns have rocketed them back up to the top tier.

"Why Luton? Going from the Conference to the Premier League is a great story and for me personally to be back in the Premier League, it's great motivation," Barkley said.

Barkley played just six times for Chelsea in his most recent Premier League campaign in 2021-22 before featuring in 27 French top-flight matches for Nice last term.

"I'm still relatively young and over the last couple of years I've not played as much as I'd have liked," added Barkley, for whom Chelsea paid Everton £15m in 2018.

"But I've reserved a lot of energy and looked after myself, so it's great to be here now as I've got a lot to show but I'm ready and feeling motivated."

The Hatters have brought in several players after sealing promotion from the Championship, including Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, but Barkley rates as very much their marquee summer signing.

Luton have not disclosed the length of Barkley's contract at Kenilworth Road but confirmed he has been registered in time to feature in their season-opener at Brighton.

"He gives us something different, he has that ability to make something out of nothing and we need that in the Premier League," head coach Edwards added.

"He's got all the tools required to make a difference for us. It's really exciting for the football club. We want the fans to be excited and they should be about Ross' arrival."

