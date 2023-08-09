Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Referee Dean Whitestone took charge of three Albion games last season, including Carlos Corberan's first

West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has been charged with improper conduct after being sent off in the Championship game away at Blackburn.

Corberan was shown two yellow cards for dissent by referee Dean Whitestone during the 2-1 defeat at Ewood Park.

A Football Association statement read: "The manager's behaviour during the 45th and 75th minutes of the fixture was allegedly improper.

"He has until Friday, 11 August to provide a response."

The dismissal meant Corberan was the first coach to be impacted by new Football Association rules, which led to him being banned from doing post-match media duties.

As part of a sliding scale of punishments, any yellow card will mean one disciplinary point, totting up to an automatic one-game ban for anybody reaching three points. But there is also the possibility of discretionary punishments.