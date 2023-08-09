Last updated on .From the section Irish

Moore scored both of Linfield's goals in their 2-0 win

Linfield and Crusaders both secured away victories in the Women's Premiership on Wednesday night.

Teenage midfielder Mia Moore scored both goals as the fifth-placed Blues won 2-0 at Ballymena United.

The Crues, meanwhile, stayed two points ahead of Linfield in fourth, having played a game more, by beating Derry City by the same scoreline.

Glentoran are top of the Women's Premiership table, six points ahead of defending champions Cliftonville.