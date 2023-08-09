Women's Premiership: Linfield beat Ballymena United as Crusaders see off Derry City
Linfield and Crusaders both secured away victories in the Women's Premiership on Wednesday night.
Teenage midfielder Mia Moore scored both goals as the fifth-placed Blues won 2-0 at Ballymena United.
The Crues, meanwhile, stayed two points ahead of Linfield in fourth, having played a game more, by beating Derry City by the same scoreline.
Glentoran are top of the Women's Premiership table, six points ahead of defending champions Cliftonville.