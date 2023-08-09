Ben Waine moved to Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee in January

Ben Waine says his patience has finally paid off after scoring his first home goals for Plymouth Argyle.

The New Zealand striker, 22, got both goals in the 2-0 win over Leyton Orient in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Waine - who had an earlier effort disallowed for offside - had only scored twice in his previous 12 games for Argyle since joining in January.

"It's an amazing feeling, I've been waiting for that for a long time," he told BBC Sport after the game.

"I've been trying to chase it to be honest, so I'm glad it's come at a good time.

"It's what you're here to do, score goals and when you're not necessarily doing that of course you chase it.

"But it's just about being patient and I think I've done that lately so I'm glad it's finally come."

Waine was denied the chance of a first hat-trick since moving from Wellington Phoenix in the winter transfer window by the offside decision in the seventh minute.

"He works so hard every day in training, he's desperate to learn and improve and get better, so he's going to get chances," added Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher.

"I think his all-round performance was good, and for him to score two goals here at Home Park in front of the Devonport End will give him loads of confidence.

"He probably should have had a hat-trick because the goal that he tapped in off the goalie wasn't offside."

Ben Waine and Ryan Hardie are Argyle;s only two senior strikers in the first team squad

Argyle are still in the hunt for an extra forward, with Waine and Ryan Hardie the only two recognised strikers in the squad for their first season in the Championship in 13 years.

Waine says he and Hardie - who netted his 50th Argyle goal in the 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday - have struck up a great understanding in the eight months he has been in Plymouth.

"I've never had another striker that I've got one so well with," he added.

"Sometimes it can be a little bit awkward between strikers because you're trying to take each other's spot, but me and him we just seem to get on really well.

"We try and help each other. He's always encouraging me and I think that's the whole point of it.

"We're going to be good to each other, but we're going to push each other as well and you can see that competitiveness and we always try and beat each other in training, so it's healthy to be honest."