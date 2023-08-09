Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Sander Berge has been capped 36 times for Norway

Burnley have signed midfielder Sander Berge from Sheffield United for a fee in the region of £12m.

The 25-year-old Norway international joins on a four-year deal at Turf Moor and becomes manager Vincent Kompany's 11th signing of the summer.

Berge joined the Blades from Genk in 2020 for a club-record £22m fee and made 109 appearances.

"He's an intelligent footballer, with a great eye for a pass and the ability to run with the ball," Kompany said.

"He also has a strength and physicality that will be invaluable in the Premier League."

Berge came through the youth ranks at Norwegian lower league side Asker and earned a move to Valerenga in the country's top flight in 2015 before he switched to Belgium club Genk in 2017.

He had entered the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane and is the second big-name player to leave Sheffield United this summer after fellow midfielder Iliman Ndiaye, 23, joined Marseille.

"I have heard a lot of good things about Burnley and seeing the success from outside last season, there's a great project building here," Berge said.

"It's a great environment full of young talented players from all around the world, so I just think it's the perfect fit for me. The club has high ambitions, making several signings, and it all just fits into what I'm looking for."

The newly-promoted Clarets begin the 2023-24 Premier League campaign against defending champions Manchester City, where Kompany played between 2008 and 2019, at Turf Moor on Friday.