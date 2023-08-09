Close menu

Sander Berge: Burnley sign Norway midfielder from Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Burnleycomments6

Sander Berge has been capped 36 times for Norway
Sander Berge has been capped 36 times for Norway

Burnley have signed midfielder Sander Berge from Sheffield United for a fee in the region of £12m.

The 25-year-old Norway international joins on a four-year deal at Turf Moor and becomes manager Vincent Kompany's 11th signing of the summer.

Berge joined the Blades from Genk in 2020 for a club-record £22m fee and made 109 appearances.

"He's an intelligent footballer, with a great eye for a pass and the ability to run with the ball," Kompany said.

"He also has a strength and physicality that will be invaluable in the Premier League."

Berge came through the youth ranks at Norwegian lower league side Asker and earned a move to Valerenga in the country's top flight in 2015 before he switched to Belgium club Genk in 2017.

He had entered the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane and is the second big-name player to leave Sheffield United this summer after fellow midfielder Iliman Ndiaye, 23, joined Marseille.

"I have heard a lot of good things about Burnley and seeing the success from outside last season, there's a great project building here," Berge said.

"It's a great environment full of young talented players from all around the world, so I just think it's the perfect fit for me. The club has high ambitions, making several signings, and it all just fits into what I'm looking for."

The newly-promoted Clarets begin the 2023-24 Premier League campaign against defending champions Manchester City, where Kompany played between 2008 and 2019, at Turf Moor on Friday.

How to follow Burnley on the BBC bannerBurnley banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • Comment posted by PopeyetheBlade, today at 18:13

    We have just signed a better player, in my opinion, in Vinicius Souza and still have money left from the sale of Berge who was hit and miss.

  • Comment posted by 4mhoxicz, today at 18:11

    Why have Sheffield United sold an International quality player to a rival club?

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 18:10

    Worrying times for Sheffield Utd... first Ndiaye and now Berge, they'll be up against it to survive relegation.

  • Comment posted by anonymous , today at 18:09

    WHAT A SIGNING. As a neutral I feel with this signing burnley can really push for the title this year

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 18:11

      Cole replied:
      r/sarcasm

  • Comment posted by Greasy chip butty, today at 18:06

    Very hit and miss player, also injury prone. Better to get rid of a player who doesn't want to stay and wouldn't try eg Lundstram. Or even worse, downs tools like Ryan Fraser for Bournemouth. Hopefully the Blades will have got a decent price.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport