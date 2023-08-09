Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Swiss international midfielder Ardon Jashari is one of Luzern's key players

Europa Conference League qualifying: Hibernian v Luzern Venue: Easter Road, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 10 August Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & the BBC iPlayer and follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

If there was any doubt about the potential rewards awaiting Hibernian in the Europa Conference League, then Monday's draw teeing up a potential tie with Aston Villa will have removed them.

A glamour tie against one of the Premier League's biggest clubs, and the possibility of a reunion with 2016 Scottish Cup hero John McGinn, is a mouth-watering prospect for Hibs fans, manager Lee Johnson, and his squad.

But first they will have to get past Swiss side Luzern who - as Johnson has already said - will provide their toughest test so far this season.

And given Hibs have lost two of their three competitive matches, one to Andorran minnows Inter Club d'Escaldes and the other to St Mirren in their league opener, the performance levels will have to improve markedly for Thursday's first leg at Easter Road.

The fact tickets were still available for the match on Wednesday tells you a lot about how some Hibs fans view their team right now. The question is, can they produce a performance to capture the imagination?

Luzern midfield a threat to Hibs

Luzern are not a name to be feared in European football, having never managed to win back-to-back ties in continental competition in their history.

In eight attempts to get to the group stage of the Europa League and Conference League since 2010, they have failed every time, most notably when they lost to St Johnstone on penalties in 2014.

However a lack of European pedigree is not a reason to dismiss this side, who finished fourth in the Swiss Super League behind Young Boys, Servette, and Lugano, and have plenty of talent.

They are particularly strong in midfield, an area where Hibs struggled against St Mirren on Sunday.

Twenty-one-year-old Ardon Jashari is a wonderfully-balanced holding player who was linked with a £5m move to Celtic a few months ago, and more recently with a switch to the Bundesliga or Anderlecht in Belgium.

Hibs might hope the Swiss international does not feature following some disquiet as he tried to force a move.

But given Jashari was one of seven players rested from the start in the defeat by St Gallen at the weekend, it seems likely he will feature.

The industrious Nicky Beloko, a former Fiorentina youngster, adds legs and endeavour alongside Jashari and the experienced captain Max Meyer.

Meyer, 27, has Premier League and Champions League experience from his spells at Crystal Palace and Schalke, and as well four Germany caps. He scored 12 goals and added five assists last season providing quality on the ball as well as a threat in the final third.

When you add the athletic and composed centre-back Marcos Burch and 6ft 6ins striker Kemal Ademi, it creates a strong spine for Luzern, and it is no surprise they negotiated a tricky tie against Djurgardens, Sweden's second best side.

They had the mentality and skill to pick up a 2-1 win in Stockholm before seeing the job out with a 1-1 draw at home in the return, so will not fear travelling to Edinburgh.

Head coach Mario Frick knows what it's like to have personal success in Scotland, having scored at Hampden for Liechtenstein in 2010 before Kenny Miller and a late header from Stephen McManus spared Scotland's blushes.

But unlike Frick's side that day, Luzern are no plucky minnows. Despite a slow start to their domestic season (with one win, one draw, and a defeat so far) they are a young, dynamic squad who will severely test their hosts.

If Hibs produce the level of performance they have showed so far this season, then the tie could be all but over before they set foot in Switzerland.