Steve Cook made 26 league appearances for Nottingham Forest

QPR have signed Nottingham Forest defender Steve cook for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old helped the Reds win promotion to the Premier League in 2021-22.

He spent 10 years with Bournemouth before his move to Forest and made 348 league appearances for the Cherries.

Cook could make his debut for the R's, who lost their opening Championship game of the season 4-0 at Watford, at Cardiff on Saturday.

