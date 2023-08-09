Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers boss Michael Beale has played down "lazy" speculation surrounding Harry Souttar, with the Australia centre-back's future uncertain at Leicester City. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic were linked with Volendam's former Barcelona and Chelsea centre-back Xavier Mbuyamba three weeks ago and have now stepped up their interest in the 21-year-old. (Anthony Joseph on X) external-link

Beale has dismissed suggestions Ridvan Yilmaz could leave Rangers, saying the Turkey defender will return to training next week - although admits the left-back is missing his best friend Fashion Sakala. (Football Scotland) external-link

QPR midfielder Sam Field has emerged as a transfer target for Rangers, with the 25-year-old in the final year of his contract at Beale's previous club. (Glasgow World) external-link

Rangers forward Scott Wright's move to Pendikspor was called off because of financial constraints at the Turkish club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee want to offer 27-year-old former Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss a return to the Premiership. (Daily Record) external-link

Brendan Rodgers used to take it personally when players wanted to leave Celtic but he has returned to Parkhead a more pragmatic figure and accepts Carl Starfelt's imminent departure for Celta Vigo after just two years more easily. (The Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin says his desire to lower the average age of the squad as well as keep a pathway into the team open for Ross Graham were the reasons he let Charlie Mulgrew leave Tannadice. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Barry Robson understands the frustrations over the sale of Ylber Ramadani but believes Aberdeen have players coming in - led by James McGarry - who will more than fill that void. (Press & Journal) external-link

Ex-Celtic defender Mulgrew believes Rodgers' big priority is finding a goalkeeper who is good with his feet. (Go Radio via Daily Record) external-link

Defender Yuki Kobayashi's chances of leaving leave Celtic on loan this summer after struggling to make an impact since arriving from Vissel Kobe have increased after he changed agents. (Football Scotland) external-link

Queen's Park are closing in on a deal for the 19-year-old Celtic defender Ben McPherson. (Daily Record) external-link

