Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 quarter-final: Japan v Sweden Date: Friday, 11 August Kick-off: 08:30 BST Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Coverage: Watch live on BBC One from 08:00 BST, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app. Listen on 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. Live text, analysis and report on the BBC Sport website.

Magdalena Eriksson says it would be wrong of Sweden to single out Japan's Hinata Miyazawa for special attention when the sides meet in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

Miyazawa is the tournament's leading scorer with five goals.

"I think that the whole team is a threat," said former Chelsea defender Eriksson.

"Instead of focusing on one player on this Japanese team, I think it's important to look at their whole team."

Miyazawa's five goals have come from just six attempts on target by the midfielder, who plays in Japan for Mynavi Sendai.

She has helped propel the 2011 world champions to within two wins of a third World Cup final in four attempts with goals against Zambia (two), Spain (two) and Norway.

"The most impressive thing about the Japanese team is that it doesn't really matter who is on the end of their attacks," added Eriksson, who recently joined Bayern Munich from Chelsea.

"They are all in sync and have such a clear style of play."

The winners of Friday's match at Auckland's Eden Park play Spain or the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Tuesday (09:00 BST).

'This won't be like the USA'

The two nations met at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, with Sweden winning 3-1 on their way to a silver medal.

Japan boss Futoshi Ikeda did not think that quarter-final loss would have much bearing on Friday's match.

"Our team is very different," he said. "It's a different challenge. It's difficult to compare."

Sweden, who have never won the World Cup, are fresh from knocking out four-time world champions the USA on penalties.

"This won't be like the physical game we had against the USA. It will be a lot more technical and fast-paced," Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson said.

"When we get possession we will need to move the ball quickly and make the most of our physical advantage."

Match stats