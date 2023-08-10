Bethany England scored England's second penalty in the last-16 shootout victory over Nigeria

Bethany England says she isn't "just happy to be here" and wants to win a place in England's starting line-up at the Women's World Cup after she "fought hard to get a place on the plane".

The striker came on as a substitute in extra time of the last-16 match against Nigeria and scored her penalty in the Lionesses' shootout victory.

The Tottenham forward was an unused substitute throughout Euro 2022.

"Ultimately Sarina [Wiegman] is the boss," said the 29-year-old.

"I am here to be a part of the team - that is whether it is starting or as a substitute. I love playing football, I want to play as much football as I can at this tournament.

"If I get the minutes I will try and do everything I can when I am on the pitch, and even if I don't [get on the pitch], I will be there to be the number one fan for the girls that are on the pitch.

"I wouldn't say I am just happy to be here. I think I fought quite hard to get a place on that plane. I wouldn't say it was just a case of luck."

England, who is yet to start a game in Australia, waited 11 months for a recall to Wiegman's squad after the Euros when a January transfer from Chelsea to Tottenham paid off.

She scored 12 goals in 12 Women's Super League games for Spurs, helping them avoid relegation, and finished the season as the division's second-highest scorer.

"We have an opportunity where we can go and do great things at this tournament and we have got an excellent group of players," added England.

"We have got some excellent forwards who have been scoring good goals as well. Competition is high, which is not a bad thing because it means there isn't any complacency.

"All I can do is show up to training every day, push as hard as I can and if that requires that I get a start then great. And if it doesn't, I am there for the girls no matter what."

'It's not just because the men are not playing'

Rachel Daly (left) was the only English player to score more goals than Bethany England in the WSL last season

England said her experience at Euro 2022 helped her prepare for this tournament, where Manchester United's Alessia Russo and Aston Villa's Rachel Daly have been preferred in attack.

"I was in that situation last summer where I didn't play and it was tough but this tournament has been very different and it's been an amazing feeling," she said.

"It was a very proud moment for me to have been able to step onto the pitch for my national team in a major tournament.

"You think it's the end of the world because you've not played your part but you're all playing your part. That's exactly what I had to learn from myself last year - it might seem at the time like it's really difficult but it really is worth it."

The Lionesses' quarter-final against Colombia is on Saturday at 11:30 BST which is the same day as the return of the Premier League.

However, England hopes they can put in a good performance to keep fans' - and believes viewing figures will remain high despite the return of the men's domestic game.

"We've seen over the last few years, and since the Euros especially, the amount of numbers that have grown in the women's game and people's interest," said England.

"Hopefully we can still engage the fans enough to want to watch us and I know there's a lot of people that have turned to women's football because they've enjoyed watching us.

"It's not just because the men are not playing. We want to make sure that those viewing numbers are as high as possible - whether they choose to watch the men's game or not. We can't affect that.

"We're going to try and put out our best performance and give the fans something to watch so that they want to keep coming back and watching us."