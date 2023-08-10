Last updated on .From the section Coventry

USA international Haji Wright (right) is one of nine new players to move to Coventry City this summer

Coventry City manager Mark Robins is certain his new-look team will pick up after suffering two defeats in four days to start the season.

The Sky Blues were knocked out of the EFL Cup by League Two AFC Wimbledon, having lost to Leicester City in the Championship on Sunday.

Last season's beaten play-off finalists have brought in nine players so far this summer.

"We'll get better because we've got some good players here," Robins said.

Coventry's next game is at home to Middlesbrough on Saturday (12:30 BST), the team they beat in the two-legged Championship play-off semi-final in May, before losing on penalties to Luton Town at Wembley.

The Sky Blues have led in both their matches so far this campaign only to lose both 2-1 and Robins accepts that there will be teething problems in blending his new squad together.

"We're playing like strangers at the minute," he told BBC CWR.

"They are good players that will get better fairly quickly, as long as we keep the confidence up.

"We've got a lot of work to do to gel the team, but that's normal. It's just frustrating when you want to hit the ground running."