Oxford United boss Liam Manning says he is confident they can learn from their 5-1 thumping by Championship side Bristol City in the EFL Cup.

The U's were unable to contain the Robins at Ashton Gate as they went out in the first round.

"Winning doesn't happen overnight," Manning told BBC Radio Oxford after Wednesday's match.

"This is a new group of players that is being asked to do new things and that takes time."

Oxford were able to get back on level terms through a Billy Boden goal midway through the first half and entered the break down by just one.

But an experienced Bristol City side - who thrashed the U's in pre-season - turned the screw in the second half and cruised to victory.

Manning says their missed opportunities were as frustrating as the "terrible" goals they conceded.

"We went into half-time 2-1 down but we hadn't given them many chances but we had missed three or four ourselves at the other end.

"We started an 18, 19 and a 20-year-old in the front four [Gatlin O'Donkor, Stanley Mills and Tyler Goodrham] and they went up against a hugely experienced Championship defence and caused real problems in some dangerous areas.

"There were outbreaks of real quality but what you can't do is give away terrible goals at crucial times.

"When the chance comes you have to execute."

'How do we respond?'

Oxford, who lost their opening game of the season, return to League One action on Saturday and host newly promoted Carlisle at the Kassam Stadium.

Their opponents secured a draw in their first game of the season but are coming off an early EFL Cup exit as well following defeat by Harrogate.

Manning says he does not have any unrealistic expectations for his U's but is confident they have the talent to perform better on the pitch.

"I'm quite realistic," he added.

"I think you'll find when our players come out the other side of it they will be a hard team to beat and be capable of winning games in a way that I know they can.

"We had such a good pre-season and you see some of that quality coming out.

"The biggest thing is how do we respond to this loss and I expect to see a reaction from a few at the weekend - we have to take the positives."