Emi Buendia joined Aston Villa in 2021 from Norwich for a fee of £33m

Aston Villa midfielder Emi Buendia has suffered a "significant" knee ligament injury in training and is likely to miss a large part of the new season.

Buendia, 26, sustained the damage on Wednesday before undergoing a scan and will have a further consultation with a knee specialist.

The Argentina international scored three times for Villa during their pre-season preparations.

Villa face Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday at 17:30 BST.

Buendia was a key part of Villa's squad last season, playing all of the club's Premier League matches, scoring five goals, and was set to feature prominently in the 2023-24 campaign.

He was Villa's record signing in 2021 when he moved in a £33m transfer from Norwich City.