Emi Buendia: Aston Villa midfielder suffers 'significant' knee injury in training
Aston Villa midfielder Emi Buendia has suffered a "significant" knee ligament injury in training and is likely to miss a large part of the new season.
Buendia, 26, sustained the damage on Wednesday before undergoing a scan and will have a further consultation with a knee specialist.
The Argentina international scored three times for Villa during their pre-season preparations.
Villa face Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday at 17:30 BST.
Buendia was a key part of Villa's squad last season, playing all of the club's Premier League matches, scoring five goals, and was set to feature prominently in the 2023-24 campaign.
He was Villa's record signing in 2021 when he moved in a £33m transfer from Norwich City.
