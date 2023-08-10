Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Jokull Andresson is yet to feature in a senior game for Reading

Carlisle United have signed goalkeeper Jokull Andresson on a season-long loan from fellow League One side Reading.

The 21-year-old has also signed a contract extension with the Royals to run to the end of the 2024-25 season.

Iceland international Andresson is yet to make a senior appearance for his parent club, but has played 55 first-team games while out on loan.

He has had three separate stints with Exeter City, as well as spells with Stevenage and Morecambe.

He will add cover to the Cumbrians' goalkeeper ranks, alongside Tomas Holy and Gabriel Breeze.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.