Edson Alvarez: West Ham sign Ajax & Mexico midfielder for about £35m

Mexico's Edson Alvarez reaches out to touch the trophy after the 2023 Gold Cup win
Edson Alvarez was part of the Mexico side that won the 2023 Gold Cup by beating Panama in the final

West Ham have signed Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax in a deal thought to be worth about £35m.

The 25-year-old was a central figure in the Mexico side that won the Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States this summer.

Alvarez is the club's first signing of the summer following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

"It's a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career - it is a dream for me and my family," Alvarez said.

"The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world and I think my style will suit it.

"I now have a responsibility to West Ham and the West Ham family and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt."

Manager David Moyes added: "We're really pleased to add Edson to our squad. The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer - and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

"He's an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date."

West Ham have agreed deals for Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse worth about £60m in total.

They are also interested in signing Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

  • Comment posted by chasby, today at 12:31

    Welcome to West Ham Edson, you look a great signining and I think you will fit in well, especially with you passion and determination on the ball. Enjoy....

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 12:29

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 12:23

    A proper midfielder, all Reclan Dice did was run about the field and be utterly anonymous for west ham last. Watch MOTD from Jan to May last 2023, he was dire, but now he's turned english, he's the bestest thing since sliced bread .. yawn

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 12:32

      Raedwulf replied:
      What's up? Mummy not paying you any attention, so you're on here trying to get some? Pathetic comment.

  • Comment posted by Sweaty Palms, today at 12:21

    With Alvarez in and Maguire plus JWP probably in it will all be for nothing if they let Paqueta go. Heads should roll if he does.

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, today at 12:18

    He will be Declan's Mexican cousin

  • Comment posted by Glen Brighton, today at 12:18

    Who needs rice when you can have a Mexican with extra spice?

    • Reply posted by 6060 842, today at 12:25

      6060 842 replied:
      Spice, spice, spice baby........

  • Comment posted by Mordor Tourism Board, today at 12:17

    A decent player who could do well in the PL

  • Comment posted by Michael Hodd, today at 12:17

    How can this be WHU's first transfer of the season when I read yesterday that they'd bought Ward-Prowse from Southampton?

    • Reply posted by richiejv, today at 12:19

      richiejv replied:
      First officially confirmed. Negotiations still ongoing with JWP by the sound of it.

  • Comment posted by Word_Vision, today at 12:17

    Its a wonder Ajax have any players remaining after a transfer window ...🤔

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 12:16

    Screw this! Just confirm the fridge signing already.......

  • Comment posted by richiejv, today at 12:13

    Good to see the self-imposed transfer ban is finally over. Very excited with this signing, hopefully Alvarez will fit in well in the PL.

