Southampton boss Russell Martin (left) says he has been impressed with James Ward-Prowse's (right) character and professionalism in the short time he has worked with him since arriving this summer

Southampton boss Russell Martin says James Ward-Prowse leaves St Mary's with an "incredible legacy".

"We will miss him on and off the pitch," Martin told BBC Radio Solent.

"We had a really good chat, he is emotional about leaving and that shows how much he cares and how difficult it will be for him - I think he would have liked it all to end differently."

Club captain Ward-Prowse has been with Southampton since he was eight years old and has made more than 300 appearances and scored more than 50 goals across all competitions.

Last season he played 46 times and netted 11 goals under three different managers at St Mary's.

When Saints were relegated to the Championship, he became a top target for a number of Premier League teams.

"He's obviously been a bit torn," added Martin, "between staying here and helping get us back into the Premier League and his personal ambition of being in the top flight to get into the England squad.

"Prowsey leaves here with an incredible legacy in terms of the relationships he has with people and how everyone feels about him - I don't think anyone has a bad word to say about him.

"But we have other guys who need to be ready to step up now and we need to find the next one.

"It's very sad and it is a big moment for this club, but he will leave here with everyone's best wishes."

Ward-Prowse played in Saints' season opener against Sheffield Wednesday last Friday and recorded a crucial assist on the winning goal.

He is not expected to play against Norwich at St Mary's on Saturday.