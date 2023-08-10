Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Jack Burroughs has made 19 appearances for Coventry

Lincoln have completed the signing of Coventry full-back Jack Burroughs on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old made 14 appearances for the Sky Blues last season as his hometown club reached the Championship play-off final.

Burroughs said: "I'm at the stage of my career where I need to play games,

"It feels like a good place for me to come, show people what I can do and move forward in my career."

Burroughs - who extended his deal at the CBS Arena this summer - came through the Sky Blues youth set-up and made his debut in an EFL Trophy game at Cheltenham in 2018.

He spent the entire 2021-22 campaign on loan in Scotland with Ross County, where he played 18 games, 17 of them in the Premiership.

Lincoln's director of football, Jez George added: "Jack is a fantastic addition for us, with the physicality and athleticism we are looking for in this position, ready to play in League One and crucial in our squad build by being able to provide competition in both wing-back positions.

"We have concentrated so far this summer on securing permanent signings but, unless something unexpected happens, we will now be concentrating on the loan market to complete the squad."