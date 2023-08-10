Close menu

Burnley v Man City: Vincent Kompany says his side face 'best challenge'

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Burnley celebrate
Burnley won the Championship title with 101 points last season

Burnley face the "best challenge" they could ask for when they come up against Treble winners Manchester City on Friday, says manager Vincent Kompany.

City swept all aside in an incredible campaign under Pep Guardiola last term, while the Clarets returned to the top flight by winning the Championship.

The two sides meet at Turf Moor in the opening game of the 2023-24 Premier League season (kick-off 20:00 BST).

Kompany said he is "excited" by the challenge of the top tier.

The Belgian led Burnley to a 101 points tally to finish as champions and he said: "We play against such a good opponent and team filled with players and people I know.

"It is probably the best challenge you could have or ask for. I want the team to embrace this game. Hopefully the fans can do the same."

Kompany spent 11 seasons at City, captaining the side and winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

"It has been an awkward month with congratulations flying back and forth between a lot of the people I know," said Kompany.

"They won the league, then FA Cup, then Champions League. They are people I have worked and lived with many years of my life. The contact will always be there.

"Now we have to put everything behind us and go toe to toe. We will try to do the best we can."

City start the season as favourites to win the title again and will be aiming to become the first side in English top-flight history to take the crown in four successive seasons.

Asked by BBC Sport if City can achieve the feat, Kompany said: "No team got to 100 points - they did it. No team won the English 'Quadruple' - they did it. They won the Treble too, so you wouldn't put it past them.

"Our concern is starting the league with everyone on zero points, so we have to get the best of ourselves and that is what we care about."

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by dave2261, today at 15:40

    Need to take some inspiration from Brentford. I recall their opening PL league match was on a Friday night. Under the lights, home crowd up for it and they turned over Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 15:38

    Hopefully Burnley will get an absolute smashing and then relegation to follow by March.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 15:42

      Andrew replied:
      You're comment is absolutely about jealousy . Are you from shadsworth by any chance? Utc champions at deadwood 22-23 🏆

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 15:33

    We arent expecting any kind of a result against the European champions ..our season will begin after the city game . And yes we are all confident that vincent kompany and staff will keep us in the Premier league ...utc champions at deadwood 22-23 🏆

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 15:25

    Burnley have got the support to stay up given the suspicion that up to a half a dozen sides could also be serious relegation candidates but this is not the opening fixture they needed and will likely have to regroup and stabilize after a sorry home defeat.

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 15:24

    In terms of Budget, investment & salaries, they could not be further apart.
    The EPL is a tiny handful of clubs with unimaginable wealth & the rest make up the numbers.
    Bring on the European Super League & coral all the Sugar Daddy clubs in one place so all those massive budgets & high-priced mercenaries can fight it out on equal terms instead of teams cruising past those they totally outspend.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 15:35

      Andrew replied:
      That isn't going to happen its about time the f a implemented something resembling fair play as to make the Premier league competitive for all teams not just the wealthy few..

  • Comment posted by Donald Duck, today at 15:03

    I think the clarets will give a good account of themselves and only loosing 0-5, which is actually the usual score line between these teams. I believe. I cannot see Burnley scoring a goal. I predict Burnley 0 City 5.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 15:39

      Andrew replied:
      It's irrelevant what the score might be to us burnley fans ..we arent expecting to get anything from this game..its impossible for burnley to compete with the richest club in the world..the Premier league isn't a fair league there is no competition to the wealthy 6

