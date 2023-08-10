Close menu

Alex Scott: Bournemouth complete signing of midfielder from Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Bournemouthcomments91

Alex Scott featured prominently for England at the 2023 U20 World Cup in Argentina
Alex Scott featured prominently for England at the 2023 U20 World Cup in Argentina

Bournemouth have completed the signing of midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City for a reported fee of £25m.

The 19-year-old has agreed a long-term contract with the Cherries and becomes manager Andoni Iraola's fifth signing of the summer.

Scott played three matches for England at the U20 World Cup in Argentina earlier this year.

"Alex is one of the most exciting young players in Europe," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

Scott trained with the youth teams of Bournemouth and Southampton before he played non-league football for Guernsey, with the Channel Islands his birthplace.

He was signed by Bristol City in January 2020 and went on to make 91 appearances for the Robins in all competitions, scoring six goals.

Scott was also part of the England U19 side that won the Uefa European Championship in 2022, scoring in their semi-final victory over Italy.

"He's a player that has vast experience at such a young age with strong technical ability and a really good footballing brain," Blake added.

"Alex will be an excellent fit in our system."

Scott will join up with the Bournemouth squad after a "period of rehabilitation" on a knee injury.

A Bournemouth statement said scans during his medical revealed the injury to be more significant than first thought.

How to follow Bournemouth on the BBC bannerBournemouth banner footerHow to follow Bournemouth on the BBC bannerBournemouth banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

91 comments

  • Comment posted by Paul Bestall, today at 18:41

    That's a cracking signing, surprised Bournemouth stole a leap on everyone to get him signed.

  • Comment posted by Give me a TARDIS, today at 18:41

    This tells you all you need to know about the lack of ambition at Bristol City.. embarrassing

  • Comment posted by kg27, today at 18:41

    Liverpool will probably pay 60-80m in a year or two when could have had him for 25 this summer

  • Comment posted by AFCB_Dave, today at 18:40

    I swear that too many people think we are still in the 1980's when AFCB were a small club. Not a progressive club that is about to start its seventh season out of nine at PL level. And a new owner who wants to push us into the top 10 or even 'do a Brighton'. Also not spotting the insane signings we've been making!

  • Comment posted by Lord Pep, today at 18:35

    Good signing. Wish he develops well with more game time at the top tier

  • Comment posted by Big D, today at 18:30

    Brilliant signing Bournemouth. He looks a real prospect with a lot of potential. Some good players around him to support his development and learn from too.

    • Reply posted by Fartman, today at 18:32

      Fartman replied:
      Now he’s at a proper club playing top tier football we can see what he’s really made of

  • Comment posted by Fartman, today at 18:29

    Great to see the mighty cherries invest in the brightest young English talent

  • Comment posted by Bramley, today at 18:23

    Must be those 10k sell out crowds that convinced him

    • Reply posted by Fartman, today at 18:25

      Fartman replied:
      Yes and the chance to play premiership football with one of the leagues most dynamic sides

  • Comment posted by Mondeoman1, today at 18:22

    Will be back in the championship next season...wrong move for him

    • Reply posted by AFCB_Dave, today at 18:29

      AFCB_Dave replied:
      Why will he be back in the Championship exactly?

  • Comment posted by Fartman, today at 18:22

    This is the premier league’s biggest signing of the summer

    • Reply posted by PAC, today at 18:30

      PAC replied:
      It probably is for his age group. Na na na 19

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 18:21

    Chelsea have just bid £60m for him..

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 18:16

    A stepping stone...move on

    • Reply posted by Fartman, today at 18:22

      Fartman replied:
      After he’s one a domestic cup or two and had a good run in Europe

  • Comment posted by IAMME, today at 18:14

    Pep rated him during the LC last season.

  • Comment posted by Henry Hannon, today at 18:11

    Would have thought he would have gone to a bigger club

    • Reply posted by godfreemorals, today at 18:17

      godfreemorals replied:
      He will do, in a couple of years for a massive profit. Good business by Bournemouth

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 18:10

    When money 💰 comes calling knees buckle

    • Reply posted by Lord Pep, today at 18:36

      Lord Pep replied:
      And what about you? Tell us all about it

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:06

    Good luck to Bournemouth and the lad, but spending £25 million on a 19-year old from Bristol City seems madness to me.

  • Comment posted by AlD, today at 18:01

    Look after him - he’s brilliant.

    • Reply posted by PAC, today at 18:36

      PAC replied:
      A future David Brooks, paid £10 million for him, what would he be worth now £35 minimum.

  • Comment posted by doubledip42, today at 17:58

    Fair play to him. Gonna miss him as a Bristol city fan. Whenever we get a good player always go unfortunately.

    • Reply posted by Stefroach74, today at 18:43

      Stefroach74 replied:
      Life of a championship club. It can be quite depressing

  • Comment posted by D Hugh Middy-Fyre, today at 17:57

    Don’t players have to pass medicals these days?! 😂

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:56

    Very disappointed Bristol City fan here. Board clearly has no ambition to move above championship midtable. Pearson has already said the money won't be used for transfers. Transfer has no benefit to the club apart from lining lansdown's pockets even more.

    • Reply posted by Devon Red, today at 18:10

      Devon Red replied:
      Lining Lansdowns pocket. If I even was a billionaire, I'm not sure I would be putting £200 million in the club like Steve Lansdowns has.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport