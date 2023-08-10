Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City’s Cian Kavanagh in action against Roman Asrankulov of Tobol

An outstanding Roman Asrankulov strike earned Tobol of Kazakhstan a 1-0 first-leg home win over Derry City in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The second-half goal came after some fine saves by Candystripes goalkeeper Brian Maher as pressure built.

Derry's best chance to equalise fell to Michael Duffy who fired wide.

The Kazakh club will take the one-goal advantage into next Thursday's second leg at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

