Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Charlie Patino has three appearances for England's Under-20s side

Swansea City head coach Michael Duff revealed Charlie Patino trained with the club on Thursday ahead of his expected loan move from Arsenal.

Patino, 19, underwent a medical on Wednesday and is poised to spend the 2023-24 season on loan in south Wales.

Duff added that he expects Patino's move to be completed in time for him to face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

"He got permission from Arsenal to train with us today, it's just crossing Ts and dotting the Is," said Duff.

"We're hoping he'll be a part of the matchday squad (at West Brom)."

Patino made 37 appearances on loan for Blackpool last season, scoring three goals.

"His pedigree speaks for itself with the football club he's at," added Duff.

"A young player, but he's played 40-odd games in the Championship which is a tough ask for anybody his age.

"I know he got relegated with Blackpool, but he'll be much better for all of the experiences he's had and hopefully we can benefit from that."

The Swans remain eager to sign a left-sided defender and a centre-back.

Chelsea's Bashir Humphreys and Excelsior's Nathan Tjoe-A-On are both being targeted by the club and could seal moves to the Swansea.com Stadium next week.

It comes as Olivier Ntcham is poised to join Samsunspor.

The Cameroon international confirmed his Swans exit on Instagram this week while the Turkish side also posted about the deal on social media.

However, Swansea are yet to officially announce the departure of the 27-year-old.

"It's between the two clubs," explained Duff. "As far as I'm concerned, I'm not expecting to see Olivier again.

"But he's definitely not signed for them yet. It's between the two clubs and they need to come to an agreement.

"As far as I'm aware, he hasn't signed, but am I expecting to see him again? No."

Meanwhile, Duff confirmed he has no fresh injury concerns following Tuesday night's 3-0 Carabao Cup first round win over Northampton Town.

"Everyone came through it well," said Duff.

"Ben Cabango's fine, he trained today. We've got a full pool of players to pick from."