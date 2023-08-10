Last updated on .From the section Luton

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer has won 14 international caps for Wales

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer says Christian Eriksen's return from heart surgery inspired his own comeback after his collapse on the Wembley pitch.

The Wales defender, 28, had surgery from the same cardiologist as Eriksen, after collapsing during the Championship play-off final in May.

Manchester United and Denmark midfielder Eriksen suffered a heart attack on the pitch during Euro 2020.

"Professor Sanjay Shah was incredible," said Lockyer.

"As soon as I spoke to him, he said that Eriksen's was worse and he's back, so straight away I was in good spirits.

"I didn't think it was a doubt about coming back to play but it was whether I'd be the same player. Touch wood, it all seems good so far and I've still got electric pace.

"Now I'm on increased monitoring. I'll be checked up on a lot more than the average footballer but it just means I'm a bit more looked after.

"There's nothing more going forward, I had a little operation at the time, as heart operations go I hear it's the most routine one. I'm not worried".

The Hatters travel to Brighton and Hove Albion for their first Premier League fixture on Saturday.

When asked how emotional the occasion will be for him and his family, Lockyer replied: "Maybe more so for them than me, it's not ever on my mind.

"I only talk about it when I get asked about it. I know my mum is a little bit more sensitive than I am and she doesn't like being reminded of anything like that.

"It might be nice for her to see me back".

Luton's first scheduled home match on 19 August, against Burnley, has had to be postponed while their Kenilworth Road ground undergoes a £10m upgrade to prepare it for top-flight football.

The Hatters have also been installed as odds-on favourites to be relegated by most bookmakers.

"We came up through the play-offs so technically, on paper, we are going to be the worst team," added Lockyer.

"People can say what they want outside. I wasn't expecting going into any game this season as favourites - I think that reflects in the odds - but we'll do our own thing.

"We are Luton Town, we don't care what people think of us, we'll do things our own way and enjoy it along the way.

"I'm not a betting man but 500 to 1 [to win the league]? I wouldn't mind a few quid on that."

Lockyer has spent his entire career below the top flight so the Brighton match is the next step in a long journey for the ex-Charlton and Bristol Rovers defender.

"It's going to be a rollercoaster. Every league I've been in, non-league to Championship has been a rollercoaster, it's never plain sailing," said Lockyer

"There are going to be ups and downs but it's about the journey and enjoying it.

"What better place to enjoy it than the Premier League?"