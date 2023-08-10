Cymru Premier opening weekend preview

The New Saints players celebrate their 2023 Cymru Premier title win

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 11 August

Haverfordwest County v Pontypridd United; 19:45 BST: Haverfordwest start the domestic campaign following their Europa Conference League exploits in which they reached the second qualifying round. Tony Pennock's side had qualified for Europe after victory over Newtown on penalties in the play-off final but they are likely to be without Jazz Richards after the former Wales defender suffered an ankle injury against B36 Torshavn.

Pontypridd finished a respectable eighth in their debut season in Welsh football's top-flight and manager Andrew Stokes has added to his squad over the summer, most notably Keston Davies from The New Saints and Corey Shephard from Haverfordwest.

The New Saints v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 BST: Reigning champions The New Saints host last season's runners-up Connah's Quay at Park Hall having met only a week ago in the Nathaniel MG Cup, which saw Saints win 2-1. Craig Harrison's side, who suffered disappointment in Europe, will be favourites to win the title for a 16th time this season and this week signed midfielder Jared Harlock on loan from Blackburn Rovers.

Nomads finished 22 points behind Saints last season and manager Neil Gibson, who has been in charge for 12 months, has made changes to the squad including the return of Jordan Davies, Declan Poole and brothers Kai and Noah Edwards.

Saturday, 12 August

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Cymru League founding members Aber survived on the final day of last season with a dramatic victory over Caernarfon Town, although their hero that day Niall Flint is among a number of departures as manager Anthony Williams reshuffles the squad for the club's 32 second successive season in the top-flight.

Cardiff Met reached the play-offs last season only to lose to eventual winners Haverfordwest County on penalties in the semi-finals. Summer changes include captain Chris Baker's retirement but the experience of players such as Emlyn Lewis and Elliot Evans will be key.

Bala Town v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST: Bala won the Nathaniel MG Cup last season and will play in this season's Scottish Challenge Cup but they endured a frustrating campaign in the league, finishing fifth and missing out on European qualification. David Edwards, Lassana Mendes, Chris Venables, Paul Rutherford and keeper Alex Ramsay are among the departures but manager Colin Caton has added the vastly experienced Aeron Edwards to his squad.

Barry returned to the Cymru Premier after a season's absence having won last season's Cymru South title, one of three trophies they captured. However Lee Kendall stepped down ahead of the new season and the club have appointed former Wales defender Steve Jenkins as their new manager.

Newtown v Penybont; 14:30 BST: Newtown suffered the heartache of defeat on penalties to Haverfordwest in last season's play-off final at Latham Park. Chris Hughes' men are looking for a third successive top six finish this season and their summer recruits include former player Jason Oswell as well as former Wrexham midfielder Robbie Evans.

Penybont's third place finish, their highest since promotion to the Cymru Premier in 2019, saw them qualify for European football for the first time. Manager Rhys Griffiths has signed experienced striker Chris Venables from Bala Town while Henry Jones has joined from Haverfordwest County.

Sunday, 13 August

Colwyn Bay v Caernarfon Town; 17:15 BST: A big crowd is expected as Colwyn Bay make their Cymru Premier debut after winning last season's Cymru North title four years after they returned to the Welsh system from England. Manager Steve Evans won seven league title during his time at The New Saints, while Nick Rushton and Danny Holmes add plenty of Cymru Premier experience to the newcomers' squad.

Caernarfon maintained their top-flight status in the penultimate game of last season and Richard Davies, who had been caretaker manager following Huw Griffiths' departure, has been given the role on a permanent basis. Summer recruits include the experienced Marc Williams, fellow forward Adam Davies and ex-Wrexham pair Louis Lloyd and Ryan Austin.