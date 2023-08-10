Reece Welch: Forest Green Rovers sign Everton defender on loan
Last updated on .From the section Forest Green
League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed Everton centre-back Reece Welch on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old has made two senior appearances for the Premier League side, and has also featured for the Toffees in the EFL Trophy.
"Reece is a really physical centre-back with good mobility," head coach David Horseman told the club website.
"He arrives with good pedigree, and he's highly rated at Everton. He will help us a lot this season."
