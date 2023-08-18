Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

First Half ends, Leeds United 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 14Rodon
- 21Struijk
- 25Byram
- 22Gray
- 4Ampadu
- 17Shackleton
- 30GelhardtBooked at 15mins
- 20James
- 24Rutter
Substitutes
- 5Cresswell
- 13Klaesson
- 18Gyabi
- 19Greenwood
- 26Bate
- 28Darlow
- 37Drameh
West Brom
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 24Palmer
- 6Ajayi
- 4Kipré
- 15Pieters
- 2FurlongBooked at 9mins
- 8MolumbyBooked at 29mins
- 35Yokuslu
- 10Phillips
- 7J Wallace
- 19Swift
- 21Thomas-Asante
Substitutes
- 3Townsend
- 5Bartley
- 9Maja
- 14Chalobah
- 17Sarmiento
- 27Mowatt
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 31Fellows
- 33Griffiths
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Daniel James (Leeds United).
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Sam Byram.
Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United).
Post update
Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Ayling.
Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt blocked. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel James with a cross.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Matt Phillips.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Rodon.
Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).
Post update
Erik Pieters (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Matt Phillips tries a through ball, but Jed Wallace is caught offside.
Offside, Leeds United. Sam Byram tries a through ball, but Georginio Rutter is caught offside.
