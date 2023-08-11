Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Sam Kerr has played just over 10 minutes at this World Cup, coming on as a late substitute against Denmark in the last 16

Sam Kerr will be back in Australia's starting XI for their Women's World Cup quarter-final against France if she is fit, says manager Tony Gustavsson.

It has raised fans' hopes of a bigger role at Brisbane Stadium as the co-hosts aim for a first semi-final.

"If Sam is fit to play 90 minutes, she is starting," Gustavsson said.

"That's not even a question, and the team knows it."

After losing to Nigeria in their second game, Australia have coped well without all-time top scorer Kerr, scoring six goals in their past two matches.

Gustavsson said: "I definitely would never, ever see Sam as a disturbance to the team. We're talking about Sam Kerr.

"Whether she is ready to play 90 minutes plus extra time, that's to be decided tonight."

France are looking to take advantage of the pressure on the co-hosts, and expect a tough test in front of a packed and partisan crowd.

"We know tomorrow we are not only playing against one team, but against one nation," France coach Herve Renard said. "But it's also why we are very motivated for this game.

"It's a fantastic tournament. When we played against Brazil here, the stadium was full. Against Jamaica, even against Panama, the stadiums were full.

"We need to congratulate the Australians because it is a success. And tomorrow will be a beautiful occasion to celebrate."

Rachel Brown-Finnis' prediction

I am in Sydney and there is such a buzz around the Matildas. The atmosphere here is incredible and I'd love to see Australia win, just so it carries on.

It is is going to be very close, but I reckon Caitlin Foord will win a penalty and Stephanie Catley will put that away for the hosts. Sam Kerr will come on again too, and she just has to score at some point - this game would be a good time for that to happen.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 2-1 after extra time

Key stats