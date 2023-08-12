England v Colombia

Foul by Georgia Stanway (England).
Line-ups
England
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Earps
- 16Carter
- 6Bright
- 5Greenwood
- 2Bronze
- 8Stanway
- 4Walsh
- 9Daly
- 10Toone
- 23Russo
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 3Charles
- 12Nobbs
- 13Hampton
- 14Wubben-Moy
- 15Morgan
- 17Coombs
- 18Kelly
- 19England
- 20Zelem
- 21Roebuck
- 22Robinson
Colombia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Pérez
- 17AriasSubstituted forGuzmánat 10'minutes
- 19Carabalí
- 3Árias
- 2Vanegas
- 4Ospina
- 5Bedoya
- 11Usme
- 10Santos
- 18Caicedo
- 9Ramírez
Substitutes
- 6Montoya
- 7Reyes
- 8Restrepo
- 12Sepúlveda
- 13Giraldo
- 14Barón
- 15Guzmán
- 16Andrade
- 20Ramos
- 21Chacón
- 22Caracas
- 23Bahr
- Referee:
- Katja Koroleva
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Linda Caicedo (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Georgia Stanway (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leicy Santos (Colombia).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (England).
Attempt missed. Keira Walsh (England) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (England) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.
Attempt saved. Rachel Daly (England) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, England. Conceded by Manuela Vanegas.
Lauren Hemp (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ana Guzmán (Colombia).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Rachel Daly (England).
Foul by Lucy Bronze (England).
Manuela Vanegas (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lucy Bronze (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuela Vanegas (Colombia).
Attempt missed. Linda Caicedo (Colombia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.