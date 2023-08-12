Close menu
Women's World Cup - Quarter-final
EnglandEngland0ColombiaColombia0

England v Colombia

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Line-ups

England

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Earps
  • 16Carter
  • 6Bright
  • 5Greenwood
  • 2Bronze
  • 8Stanway
  • 4Walsh
  • 9Daly
  • 10Toone
  • 23Russo
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Charles
  • 12Nobbs
  • 13Hampton
  • 14Wubben-Moy
  • 15Morgan
  • 17Coombs
  • 18Kelly
  • 19England
  • 20Zelem
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Robinson

Colombia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pérez
  • 17AriasSubstituted forGuzmánat 10'minutes
  • 19Carabalí
  • 3Árias
  • 2Vanegas
  • 4Ospina
  • 5Bedoya
  • 11Usme
  • 10Santos
  • 18Caicedo
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 6Montoya
  • 7Reyes
  • 8Restrepo
  • 12Sepúlveda
  • 13Giraldo
  • 14Barón
  • 15Guzmán
  • 16Andrade
  • 20Ramos
  • 21Chacón
  • 22Caracas
  • 23Bahr
Referee:
Katja Koroleva

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamColombia
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (England).

  2. Post update

    Linda Caicedo (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Georgia Stanway (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Leicy Santos (Colombia).

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match (England).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Keira Walsh (England) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (England) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rachel Daly (England) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Manuela Vanegas.

  12. Post update

    Lauren Hemp (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ana Guzmán (Colombia).

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Rachel Daly (England).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Bronze (England).

  17. Post update

    Manuela Vanegas (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Lucy Bronze (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Manuela Vanegas (Colombia).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Linda Caicedo (Colombia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Denmark32013126
3China310227-53
4Haiti300304-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32108447
2Jamaica31201015
3Brazil31115234
4Panama3003311-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33009189
2South Africa31116604
3Italy310238-53
4Argentina301225-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia32014226
2Morocco320126-46
3Germany31118354
4South Korea301214-31
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa 2023 Women's World Cup

Also in Sport