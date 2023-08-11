Close menu

Moises Caicedo: Liverpool agree £111m fee with Brighton for Ecuador midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Moises Caicedo playing for Brighton
Brighton rejected an £80m bid for midfielder Moises Caicedo from Premier League rivals Chelsea in July

Liverpool have agreed a British record transfer fee of £111m with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

After Brighton rejected a succession of bids from Chelsea, it remains to be seen whether the Blues will now match that amount.

Brighton had set a fee in excess of £100m for Caicedo and had said they felt no-one would reach it.

However, Liverpool have now done that, which leaves the 21-year-old Ecuador international free to go for a medical.

Liverpool lost midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League last month but signed Caicedo's Brighton team-mate Alexis Mac Allister in June for £35m.

The fee agreed for Caicedo exceeds the £107m Chelsea paid for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez earlier this year.

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4m in February 2021.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been looking at various options to rebuild his squad after they finished fifth in the Premier League last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

However, the price they are prepared to pay for Caicedo comes as a surprise, as in In April, the club said they would not make a move for England midfielder Jude Bellingham because of the money involved.

The 20-year-old later joined Real Madrid in a deal that could reach 133.9m euros (£115m).

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, has also been on Klopp's list of potential transfers, but the Reds have seen three bids rejected by the Saints, who reportedly value the Belgian at £50m.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

875 comments

  • Comment posted by Melbourne1872, today at 07:47

    Brighton absolutely winning with their player trading model.

    • Reply posted by YorkshireCam, today at 07:51

      YorkshireCam replied:
      CLEVER SET UP THEY HAVE

  • Comment posted by chas, today at 07:51

    Not just LFC but the money spent in football has got obscene . Players are not worth the amounts paid for them or the wages paid.

    • Reply posted by Houga Allst, today at 07:56

      Houga Allst replied:
      Blame, City, PSG, Chelsea…

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 07:46

    Christ could have got Bellingham for that. Madness.

    • Reply posted by natalie, today at 07:49

      natalie replied:
      RM was his only destination, didn't you see his interview

  • Comment posted by JMC80, today at 07:48

    Wonder if Klopp still moans about ceilings he has that other clubs don't have now that he has broken the British transfer record. Probably.

    • Reply posted by MikeD, today at 07:54

      MikeD replied:
      Definitely.

  • Comment posted by seagull83, today at 07:49

    More than the Amex cost to build. Bonkers.

    • Reply posted by straussy123, today at 08:02

      straussy123 replied:
      And it shows

  • Comment posted by Chairboy, today at 07:49

    Good business……for Brighton!!

    • Reply posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 07:50

      Freedom is not Free replied:
      It is

      Wonder how much base and how much add ons but wow

  • Comment posted by zack, today at 07:47

    Couldn’t afford Bellingham they said 🤣

    • Reply posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 07:50

      Freedom is not Free replied:
      Wages

  • Comment posted by Appondani, today at 07:49

    He's a very good player, but Liverpool you've been absolutely mugged off on this one.

    • Reply posted by Mr Facts, today at 08:02

      Mr Facts replied:
      £145 for Caicedo and Mac Allister. That's brilliant business by Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by RedHeadedQueen, today at 07:50

    Well played Brighton.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 07:50

    Couldn't buy Bellingham as 100m too much for one player . No money from champions league football either yet suddenly find 111m out of nowhere. Very odd

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 07:52

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      They got 54m from the Saudis they didn’t think they’d have. And Bellingham wanted to go to Madrid anyway.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 07:51

    A company that I used to work for has just gone into administration and the football world is acting like this is 50p down at the local shop.

    • Reply posted by Dave B, today at 07:53

      Dave B replied:
      The company you used to work for doesn't have the income streams that premier league clubs do

  • Comment posted by Holland , today at 07:50

    He ain't worth that... ridiculous....

    • Reply posted by BHAFC, today at 08:10

      BHAFC replied:
      you're right, £120 imillion s fair

  • Comment posted by Henrys underpants, today at 07:51

    Good business by Brighton - but then, never play poker against Tony Bloom!

    Well done Seagulls and enjoy your european adventure this season.

    • Reply posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 08:20

      Magic Man Malignaggi replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Batch, today at 07:50

    Insanity.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 08:06

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Desperate from Liverpool

  • Comment posted by J McNair, today at 07:47

    Absolute madness !

  • Comment posted by Jay, today at 07:46

    Massively overrated player.

    • Reply posted by dazza, today at 07:48

      dazza replied:
      Absolutely!!

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 07:48

    Well, I didn’t see that one coming. With that money they could’ve got Bellingham.

    • Reply posted by pthp, today at 07:50

      pthp replied:
      correct ... so maybe he didn't want to go .... but yes. correct and therefore disappointing not to have him in the prem.

  • Comment posted by tcat, today at 07:51

    How come they did not have this money for Bellingham?

    • Reply posted by Solentstar, today at 07:53

      Solentstar replied:
      Bellingham wanted Madrid instead

  • Comment posted by Downtherabbithole2000, today at 07:46

    Crazy money!!

  • Comment posted by David Birky, today at 07:50

    I'm sorry but he is not worth half of that, why is this guy being hotly pursued that much ?!?!?

    • Reply posted by piggy, today at 07:52

      piggy replied:
      Cos he's an absolute animal. Kante 2.0

