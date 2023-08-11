Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Talks between Celtic and Swedish side Elfsborg for defender Gustaf Lagerbielke are progressing well. (Anthony Joseph on X) external-link

Celtic full-back Alexandro Bernabei was dropped from the squad for last last weekend's Premiership opener after turning up late for a team meeting. (Daily Record) external-link

"It's not in my contract to play any player," says Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers when asked about the absence of Reo Hatate from his starting line-up, but stresses the midfielder has "responded really well in training and will absolutely be a player we need over the course of the season". (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo was seen at Elland Road on Sunday, sparking speculation about a possible switch to Leeds United. (Football League World) external-link

Former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson warns new arrivals at Rangers that patience will be in short supply from demanding fans and says the team must "dig out wins any way they can" until the team gels. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers face a possible reunion with Malik Tillman in the Champions League play-off round after the midfielder, who spent last season at Ibrox, joined PSV Eindhoven on loan from Bayern Munich. (Daily Mail) external-link

Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper Dave Richards has emerged as the leading candidate to replace injured Ross Sinclair for St Johnstone this season. (Courier) external-link

Ilmari Niskanen will play no part for Dundee United against Dunfermline after manager Jim Goodwin confirmed the Finnish winger, wanted by Exeter City, is "exploring his options". (Courier) external-link