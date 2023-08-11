Last updated on .From the section Newport

Graham Coughlan's Newport County will face Brentford in round two of this season's Carabao Cup

Graham Coughlan says Newport County have to further strengthen their squad to cope with the demands of playing significantly more minutes this season.

Newport have already played 37 additional minutes across their games against Accrington Stanley and Charlton Athletic this term.

It comes as part of a directive for referees to clamp down on time wasted.

"I don't think we can let any more out. I would like to strengthen," explained Coughlan.

The Exiles lost the likes of Cameron Norman, Mickey Demetriou, Aaron Lewis and Priestley Farquharson during the summer.

Those exits combined with injuries to key players, including last season's top scorer Omar Bogle, have left Newport's squad thin from the outset of the 2023-24 season.

Match officials are also being told to add on the exact time taken for certain events - like goals and substitutions - rather than the "nominal" amount they have previously used.

And Coughlan believes that is putting a major strain on his stretched squad.

"16 or 17 players isn't going to get us through 50-odd games," conceded Coughlan.

"With the current rules, we've played 37 extra minutes in two games. If you take that on a whole, every four or five games we play, you're probably looking at an extra 90 minutes.

"So we're not going to stay healthy and with the state of the game, cards are inevitable, so we have to bring in one or two more to relieve the stress and the pressure that's being put on the 17 fit players."

Coughlan revealed he is bidding to add to his squad ahead of his side's League Two clash with Doncaster Rovers at Rodney Parade on Saturday following Sam Bowen's loan switch to Wealdstone.

He said: "If I can do something in the next 24 hours for the game tomorrow, I will."