Newport County are in advanced talks with investors that could see the club under new ownership within months.

The League Two side are currently owned and run by the club's supporters trust.

Last year's accounts saw them post losses of £1.2m leading to plans to explore a full or partial takeover.

Discussions with one of two interested parties to become new majority shareholders are at an advanced stage and a potential deal could be put to fans next month.

No firm bids have been made by either of the interested parties and fans were told at a special meeting on Thursday night investors could yet be tempted into a joint bid.

Supporters were also informed a change in ownership structure is necessary if County are to remain competitive in the EFL.

Failure to find external investment would require fans to raise around £500,000 to fund ongoing losses and pay creditors.

The club's supporters trust have owned the club since 2015 and fans would have to vote through any deal on the table.

The trust could remain part of the ownership and retain a say in the running of the club under a hybrid ownership model but, again, would likely have to increase their financial contribution.

The Exiles, who last month signed a new one-year lease to remain at Dragons RFC's Rodney Parade, are thought to have one of the smallest budgets in League Two.

Newport finished 15th last year under manager Graham Coughlan and saw several key players, including captain Mickey Demetriou, turn down new contracts and leave the club over the summer.