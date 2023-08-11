Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Geraldo Bajrami scored two goals and played 31 times in Notts County's promotion season from the National League

Notts County defender Geraldo Bajrami is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

He picked up the injury in their EFL Cup defeat by Lincoln City on Tuesday.

Bajrami, 23, played 31 league games last season as Notts won promotion back to the EFL from the National League.

"Our thoughts are with Geraldo following this devastating news," said head coach Luke Williams and the club's board of directors in a joint statement.