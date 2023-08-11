Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Momo Diaby made 25 appearances in the Portuguese top flight last season

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Portimonense midfielder Momo Diaby on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old Frenchman, who has spent his whole senior career to date in Portugal, becomes the Championship side's ninth summer signing.

He could feature for Xisco Munoz's side in Saturday's trip to Hull City.

"As soon as I heard, it was clear I wanted to come here and I am very happy because I will finally play in England," he told the club website. external-link

