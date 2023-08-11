The new Scottish Premiership campaign enters its second weekend and already there is lots to talk about.

Rangers and Hibernian are among four clubs on 'nul points' as they say on Eurovision, but both did their bit for confidence and the coefficient, with midweek victories over Swiss opposition in continental competitions.

Hearts, who got off to a winning start in the league, are the other side aiming to avoid the dreaded 'European hangover', having lost their first leg in Norway.

We have four teams waiting for a first Premiership goal of the season, while champions Celtic already have four in the bag. And will we get another shout of 'feed the Bair'?

Game of weekend: Aberdeen v Celtic

This is always a fixture to whet the appetite and it will be an interesting early marker for both sides.

A drab draw at Livingston was a bit of a damp squib opening for Aberdeen, but a packed Pittodrie will be rocking on Sunday as the Dons go seeking a first home win against the champions since February 2016.

Much of Aberdeen's remarkable turnaround under Barry Robson last season was based on a solid defensive unit but three of that back five are no longer around and one is injured, so it will be a real challenge keeping Celtic at bay.

Brendan Rodgers enjoyed a comfortable return to the Celtic hot seat, with his team swarming all over Ross County with a familiar high-tempo, although there will be concerns about shipping two goals at home.

This task presents a significant step up with the new, old boss still sussing out the squad he has inherited and demonstrating that he will go his own way by leaving out Reo Hatate in favour of David Turnbull - a move that paid off handsomely.

Celtic have won their past three visits to the north east by a one-goal margin, Callum McGregor striking late on their single trip last season, and another tight contest would be no surprise.

This will be Robson's first crack at his former club on home turf and he is sure to have Aberdeen fired up in search of a statement performance.

Player to watch: Todd Cantwell (Rangers)

A surprise omission from the starting line-up last weekend, Cantwell added verve and drive to the Rangers midfield in their Champions League qualifying win over Servette.

The 25-year-old ended last season strongly with five goals in the final eight games and it was his quick thinking that led to an early penalty at Ibrox on Wednesday.

It's very early in a busy campaign, but Michael Beale's best trio in the middle of the park already looks like Cantwell, Nicolas Raskin and one other.

The manager has indicated Jose Cifuentes will start at home to Livingston, so the man from Ecuador has a chance to jump to the front of that queue.

Manager spotlight: Derek McInnes (Kilmarnock)

Most of the conversation following Kilmarnock's surprise win over Rangers at Rugby Park was centred on the visitors' shortcomings, but there was plenty of praise for the Ayrshire side too.

McInnes has been very busy over the summer and several of his new recruits shone against Rangers, with Robbie Deas and the returning Stuart Findlay impressive in the heart of defence.

And, if Killie can keep Kyle Magennis fit, they have a dynamic midfielder who can do a bit of everything on their hands.

McInnes may still be figuring out best options in the final third but has shown time and again that his teams will be difficult to break down and are very handy at protecting a lead.

Last term, Kilmarnock were bottom of the away form table, picking up just eight of their 40 points on the road, so that's an obvious area for improvement.

A trip to Tynecastle will be a tough test, although Killie have a more than decent recent record in that part of Edinburgh, losing just once in their past eight visits across all competitions.