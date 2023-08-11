Paul Warne's side were booed off at half-time in their Carabao Cup exit to Blackpool

Derby County boss Paul Warne says that ongoing transfer speculation is having an impact on squad dynamics.

Warne said some of his players had been distracted by potential moves after their Carabao Cup defeat by Blackpool.

Before facing Burton, Warne said he did not regret his comments, as they chase a first win of the season - having also lost to Wigan on the opening day.

"Will it affect the group? It will, I know, because I see it," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"I don't regret those comments. I am always honest. I thought we did a few things poorly in the game and maybe there's an undercurrent.

"It's not the players themselves, it's not their fault there is speculation about them, I just think whether it's had an effect on the group."

Several players have been linked with a transfer away from the club during the summer but Warne says he was keen on adding "a couple or three" more players to his squad.

"It's a priority to strengthen the team in a few places. The idea is you try to get players who are available, affordable and better than what you've got. It hasn't been fulfilled yet and if they don't tick all three boxes we can't do it," he continued.

"Everyone's looking for a striker. We're doing everything we can. We have a couple of irons in the fire. It's difficult. We're trying to fill the gaps but recruiting isn't easy."