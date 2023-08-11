Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

D'Mani Mellor is Sutton United's 11th signing of the summer transfer window

League Two club Sutton United have signed Wycombe Wanderers striker D'Mani Mellor on loan until January.

The 22-year-old has scored one goal in 13 outings for the Chairboys since joining from Manchester United in July last year.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Rochdale, making 19 appearances as Dale were relegated to the National League.

Mellor is eligible to make his Sutton debut at Barrow on Saturday.

