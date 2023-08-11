Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mbappe won the 2018 World Cup with France and scored a hat-trick in the 2022 final defeat to Argentina

Paris St-Germain boss Luis Enrique hopes the club will "find an agreement" with Kylian Mbappe and confirmed a deal for Ousmane Dembele was "99%" done.

France striker Mbappe is not training with PSG's first-team squad after saying he would not extend his deal with the club beyond next summer.

PSG want to sell Mbappe rather than let him leave for free when his deal ends.

"I hope that the club and the player will find an agreement," said former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.

Mbappe was set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 season but ultimately signed a two-year contract extension, with the option of a further 12 months.

But the 24-year-old has now told the club he has no intention of agreeing to that year-long add-on, and is widely believed to be aiming to join Real Madrid for free in 2024.

Mbappe was left out of PSG's touring squad for their pre-season trip to Asia.

He subsequently refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who made a world record £259m offer for him.

PSG start the defence of their Ligue 1 title with a game against Lorient on Saturday and uncertainty remains the futures of Mbappe, fellow forward Neymar and midfielder Marco Verratti.

"I will not talk about my discussions with Neymar and Verratti," said Luis Enrique, the ex-Spain coach who replaced Christophe Galtier earlier this summer.

"It is in the private domain. I invite you to pay attention to my actions. My decisions that will make my opinion clear."

Meanwhile, France forward Ousmane Dembele is close to sealing his move to the Parc des Princes club from Barcelona.

"Dembele is not yet a PSG player legally. But 99%," added Luis Enrique. "There is still one paragraph left in the contract."