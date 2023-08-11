Close menu

West Ham: David Moyes says the club is closing on James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire deals

Last updated on .From the section West Hamcomments101

Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse
Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse played against each other in the Premier League last season

David Moyes says West Ham are closing on England duo James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire, but insists Manchester City's bid for Lucas Paqueta is "not anywhere near" the club's valuation.

The Hammers boss says midfielder Ward-Prowse is having a medical, while Manchester United have accepted a £30m bid for defender Maguire.

City made an initial approach for Paqueta on Wednesday.

West Ham have already signed Mexico and Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez for £35m.

"We've had an offer from Manchester City [for Paqueta] but at the moment it's not anywhere near meeting our valuation," Moyes said on Friday.

"James Ward-Prowse is having a medical just now. We've agreed a fee but it's not right I speak about him as he's not yet our player.

"We've had a bid accepted from Manchester United [for Maguire], but while he's not our player I'm not in a position to discuss him really."

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said England defender Maguire could still feature for his side in their opening Premier League game with Wolves on Monday, despite accepting the Hammers' offer.

Asked if Maguire was available for selection on Monday, Ten Hag said: "Of course."

Alvarez became the first summer arrival at the London Stadium on Thursday, almost a month after Declan Rice's to Arsenal departure was confirmed, but Moyes defended his side's transfer policy.

"You need a number [of players] you can work with and a balance of players in each position, and all those things come into it when you try to sign them," Moyes said.

"I just walked through the corridor and looked at all the pictures of us winning a European trophy - it was incredible what we did.

"We're going into this season with a great deal of positivity. We have a great feeling and we want to keep it."

West Ham begin their top flight campaign at Bournemouth on Saturday (15:00 BST).

How to follow West Ham on the BBC bannerWest Ham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

101 comments

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 15:15

    Getting James Ward-Prowse is a smart move by West Ham, likewise if Maguire can perform like he does for England then that too will be a good signing.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 15:41

      margaret replied:
      Bargain basement signings that no one else would touch.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 15:04

    Both hugely experienced and talented premier league professionals. Good business

  • Comment posted by Andy_Spain, today at 15:12

    Good signings if they happen, but the Hammers would be crazy to let Paqueta go now - no matter what the price.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:05

    Opportunity for Maguire to once again be the player that he was at Leicester City.

  • Comment posted by Johnathon Erskine Brown, today at 15:30

    Smart business by West Ham, both underrated and thus undervalued.

    • Reply posted by wallydog, today at 15:51

      wallydog replied:
      Underrated have you ever watched Maguire.

  • Comment posted by Arch, today at 14:55

    Interesting deals, could use Ward-Prowse deliveries for sure, and Maguire could be similar to Dawson if he woks out

    • Reply posted by Sox, today at 15:04

      Sox replied:
      And for just ten times the cost.

  • Comment posted by Dutchman, today at 15:17

    By making the bid for Paquetá public, Abu Dhabi City are indulging in a modern version of 'tapping up'. Telling his agent that he'll get shed loads of money and then paying whatever West Ham want virtually guarantees the move. The Gulf dictators can get any player they want because of their bottomless pit of oil money, making the UEFA and Premier League 'Financial Fair Play' rules utterly useless.

    • Reply posted by this isnt football, today at 15:30

      this isnt football replied:
      Man City didn’t make public - West Ham did to try and get as much as poss….fair play to them….

      City spend what they earn….they make millions off their academy - like 10’s of millions…..every year…..

      And they’ll get pacqueta - and probably shift Phillips so the actual spend is even less….

      Well run club from what I see…..

      Hate and jealousy changes opinions.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:07

    With Maguire now in London, allows the FA to keep a much closer eye on their favourite England defender.

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 14:56

    Good signings; it's just a shame these guys are landing last minute. The club knew Rice was leaving months ago.

    • Reply posted by pochacco, today at 15:25

      pochacco replied:
      Arsenal were stalling proceedings - what can you do if you haven't the funds readily available to re-invest?

  • Comment posted by StVitus, today at 15:11

    Why can't Man City agree a deal with the club before agreeing terms with Paqueta? Extreme tapping up. Of course he is going to accept the millions on offer.

    • Reply posted by rsvp, today at 15:17

      rsvp replied:
      WH should hold him to his contract- 4 years still to go.

  • Comment posted by Sox, today at 15:01

    The standout comment for me is that West Ham have a valuation in mind for Pacqueta. I'd think he'd be priceless at this point, being easily their most (if not quite only) creative player.

    • Reply posted by Inconceivable, today at 15:38

      Inconceivable replied:
      Everything has a price. We finished 6th and then semi final of Europa without him, and nearly relegated but with a cup, with him.

      I'd take £90m all day long tbh

  • Comment posted by hammerhead, today at 14:59

    Solid players, but we still need a striker who likes the weather.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 15:11

    Maguire - great deal for both player and club.
    Ward-Prowse - great deal for club, but player could do better.
    I'll be adding both to my FPL team!

    • Reply posted by rsvp, today at 15:16

      rsvp replied:
      WP not better than Maddison or Mount. And he will do better at WH.

  • Comment posted by thelantern1212, today at 15:02

    The rumour is that City offered 70m for Paqueta. If that is way below West Ham's valuation then if I were City I would ditch the deal. A lot of PL league clubs like to claim poverty in comparison to the so called big 6 but they don't mind demanding unrealistic prices when they come calling.

    • Reply posted by rsvp, today at 15:13

      rsvp replied:
      Yeah, ditch it.

  • Comment posted by Theres always this season, today at 15:31

    Maguire to have an outstanding season at Wet Ham, will be their player of the year and Man Utd will launch a record bid to buy him back next season a la Pogba

    • Reply posted by Theres always this season, today at 15:42

      Theres always this season replied:
      *West Ham

  • Comment posted by karn9evil, today at 15:34

    With minnows like Bournemouth shelling out £25 million on an U19 player with no experience of the top division Maguire and WP look cheap.

    • Reply posted by Big Mal, today at 15:45

      Big Mal replied:
      Except Scott is quality and young. Ward-Prowse is nearly 29 and a big club has never been interested in him and Maguire is …… well he’s Maguire

  • Comment posted by 6060 842, today at 15:50

    Some maybe surprised that Maguire may well turn out a pretty good signing for WHA.

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 15:21

    The usual article timelines from BBC:
    1. Buying club interested
    2. Where did it go wrong for the player
    3. Bid lodged
    4. Bid accepted
    5. Deal imminent
    6. Deal done
    Plus a HYS on each

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 15:32

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Nobody can complain that the BBC doesn't keep everybody in the loop from start to end, whether they want to or not. 😉

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 15:09

    Utd are losing a seriously good player when he hits his prime, Harry Maguire was just warming up. Think Utd fans will regret watching him get man of the match at Westham.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:21

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      😂😂😂

      Nice one! Maguire could be a very, very, very late bloomer.

  • Comment posted by Big Mal, today at 15:44

    Decent signings that should keep West Ham out of relegation trouble this season but they still need a goal scorer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport