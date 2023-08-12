Where will the SWPL trophy be getting dropped off at this season?

The Stone Roses. The Strokes. Franz Ferdinand. All sufferers of the sophomore slump.

On the eve of its return, the SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre is well versed in hearing that "the second album is always the hardest".

Record crowds were smashed into obliteration, live coverage hit screens more than ever and who can forget the carnage as the campaign closed with McIntyre scooting around Glasgow with the league trophy as its destination changed.

It's a tough act to follow, but all involved in the Scottish women's game will be vying to build on last season with a fresh campaign fast approaching on Sunday.

Who to back in the three-horse race

You'd be a brave soul to confidently back any, in truth. The silverware was shared across the season with Rangers scooping the League Cup, Celtic the Scottish Cup and Glasgow City the league title. That's how evenly matched the three are.

At points, it appeared City were cantering towards regaining the crown, but a run of three games without a win marginally opened the door for the chasing pack to close in.

With all their experience, though, Leanne Ross guided Glasgow City over the line to remind everyone to never write off the Petershill Park natives.

Many did that at this time last season. On the back of their domestic dominance being sliced by Rangers, there was a thought that would be a changing-of-the-guard moment.

Mairead Fulton earned a place in the PFA Team of the Year for her City performances last season

"We were written off, but that gave us motivation," City midfielder Mairead Fulton said. "We're hungry for more. We want silverware and progression in the Champions League."

That's the next step for City, who have managed to keep their key players, with the exception of Scotland international Jenna Clark. The centre-half, 21, joined Liverpool this summer.

It's roles reversed at Celtic, who will also be entering Champions League qualifying. They will have a very different looking side, though, after the departures of keeper Pamela Tajonar, Claire O'Riordan and Jacynta. Natasha Flint didn't make her loan move permanent, either.

Celtic boss Fran Alonso has tapped into talent from his homeland as his side's quest for their first SWPL title continues, as well as capturing Colette Cavanagh from Rangers. The 24-year-old endured a frustrating season last term, but has rejoined Celtic for the third time.

Speaking of Rangers, captain Kathryn Hill says "a line has been drawn" under what "you cannot say was a good season" at the club, despite her side picking up the League Cup.

Former England international Jo Potter is at the helm and has brought a crop of experienced players north of the border with her, including versatile Wales international Rachel Rowe and Rio Hardy. Recent Scotland call-up Sarah Ewens has also joined as the club attempt wrestle back the title.

What to expect from the best of the rest

Is solidifying fourth a thing? If it is, Hearts have been preparing to do just that - and potentially then some. The Jambos have been busy this summer, adding goals with the reacquisition of Danni McGinley from Dundee United and former Celtic starlet Kathleen McGovern.

Snatching Katie Lockwood from city rivals Hibernian could also be clever business, while 17-year-old Brodie Greenwood has drawn comparisons to Caroline Weir. No pressure.

Danni McGinley (left) will be running out for Hearts again this season after making the switch to the capital

While this is a bunch of ifs, buts and maybes, one thing for sure is that Grant Scott's reinstallation at Hibs is shrewd. He'll be quick to ensure that Hearts don't think they've pulled away from their neighbours just because of their superiority last season.

Little could separate Partick Thistle, Motherwell and Spartans last season as the trio vied for the final top-six spot. Brian Graham's Thistle nabbed it at the death, but Well hit a turn of form in the new year, including their run to Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Attracting players to the north east isn't easy... nor is keeping them, it seems. Aberdeen and Dundee United have felt the wrath of that this summer. The aforementioned McGinely leaves Gussie Park with 60 goals to her name over three years... those numbers are not easy to replace.

Clinton Lancaster is the first full-time manager of Aberdeen, and while he's managed to lure a few up to the Granite City, he's lost a few of his young prospects. Scotland Under-19 internationals Mya Christie and Bailley Collins have moved to the central belt, Hibs and Motherwell respectively.

Gary Doctor departed Hamilton Accies after securing their top-flight status, ending his near-decade long rein. Robert Watson, who was assistant to Doctor for eight years, has stepped into the role and Accies will no doubt be hopeful of a smooth transition, with an extra pinch of safety for the season ahead.

A warm welcome to Montrose

No better way to mark your first game in the top-tier of Scottish football than having the game broadcast live on the BBC Sport Scotland website, right?

Well, that's what Montrose are getting as they kick-off their campaign against Celtic at Links Park on Sunday, 15:00 BST.

Remember and smile for the cameras.