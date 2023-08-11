Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Goalkeeper Luke McNicholas is a former Ireland Under-18s international

Wrexham have signed Sligo Rangers goalkeeper Luke McNicholas on loan until January.

The 23-year-old bolsters the League Two side's goalkeeping options, with Ben Foster, Mark Howard and Rob Lainton the Dragons' other options.

The move includes an option to purchase McNicholas on a permanent deal in January.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to be here and can't wait to get started," said McNicholas.

"The experience in the goalkeeping department at Wrexham is second to none."

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: "I'm delighted to sign Luke.

"He's a good, young goalkeeper with real potential and we're looking forward to working with him."

After losing their first game back in the EFL at home to MK Dons, Wrexham will hope to pick up their first league points of the season away to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.