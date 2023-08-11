Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Wilfried Gnonto (left) joined Leeds from FC Zurich in September 2022

Leeds United have reiterated that forward Wilfried Gnonto is not for sale after the Italy international told the Championship club he "still does not feel able to play" for them.

Gnonto, 19, sat out Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town having been told he would not be leaving Elland Road this summer.

Gnonto has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with Everton.

He did play in Leeds' opening league game of the season at home to Cardiff.

Gnonto, who has scored four goals in 29 appearances for Leeds, will now miss Saturday's trip to Birmingham City, with speculation continuing over his future.

"Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer," Leeds said in a statement. external-link

"Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town. Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow."

Leeds say the situation is now an "internal disciplinary matter" and have underlined their stance that the player is not available for transfer.