Al-Ahli v Al-Hazm

Al-AhliAl-Ahli3Al-HazmAl-Hazm1
Line-ups
Al-Ahli
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Mendy
- 27Majrashi
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 37Hindi
- 11Alioski
- 30Al Marwani Al Johani
- 79Kessié
- 7MahrezSubstituted forAl Rashidiat 66'minutes
- 9BoudebouzSubstituted forAl Majhadat 66'minutes
- 97Saint-Maximin
- 10Firmino
Substitutes
- 6Al Hurayji
- 8Al Nabit Al Baqaawi
- 13Al Barakati Al Zubaidi
- 19Al Rashidi
- 22Al Sanbi
- 26Al Hamad
- 29Al Majhad
- 40Al Lajm Al Asmari
- 77Al Ali
Al-Hazm
Formation 5-3-2
- 30Dahmen
- 61Al-Otaibi
- 5TankerSubstituted forAl-Habshiat 33'minutes
- 3Al Absi
- 99Al MhemaidBooked at 20mins
- 24Al Rabei Al ShammariSubstituted forAl Absiat 70'minutes
- 6Al SayyaliSubstituted forAl Najjarat 70'minutes
- 21TraoréSubstituted forAl Thaniat 45'minutes
- 20Pinheiro de Carvalho
- 29Goes Barbosa de Souza
- 7Al ShammariBooked at 13minsSubstituted forAl Bakrat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Al Thani
- 13Al Bakr
- 14Al Absi
- 15Al Najjar
- 19Al-Habshi
- 23Zaid
- 66Al Mutairi
- Referee:
- Khalid Saleh Al-Turais
Match Stats
Home TeamAl-AhliAway TeamAl-Hazm
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11