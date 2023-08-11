Close menu
Saudi Professional League
Al-AhliAl-Ahli3Al-HazmAl-Hazm1

Al-Ahli v Al-Hazm



Line-ups

Al-Ahli

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 27Majrashi
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 37Hindi
  • 11Alioski
  • 30Al Marwani Al Johani
  • 79Kessié
  • 7MahrezSubstituted forAl Rashidiat 66'minutes
  • 9BoudebouzSubstituted forAl Majhadat 66'minutes
  • 97Saint-Maximin
  • 10Firmino

Substitutes

  • 6Al Hurayji
  • 8Al Nabit Al Baqaawi
  • 13Al Barakati Al Zubaidi
  • 19Al Rashidi
  • 22Al Sanbi
  • 26Al Hamad
  • 29Al Majhad
  • 40Al Lajm Al Asmari
  • 77Al Ali

Al-Hazm

Formation 5-3-2

  • 30Dahmen
  • 61Al-Otaibi
  • 5TankerSubstituted forAl-Habshiat 33'minutes
  • 3Al Absi
  • 99Al MhemaidBooked at 20mins
  • 24Al Rabei Al ShammariSubstituted forAl Absiat 70'minutes
  • 6Al SayyaliSubstituted forAl Najjarat 70'minutes
  • 21TraoréSubstituted forAl Thaniat 45'minutes
  • 20Pinheiro de Carvalho
  • 29Goes Barbosa de Souza
  • 7Al ShammariBooked at 13minsSubstituted forAl Bakrat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Al Thani
  • 13Al Bakr
  • 14Al Absi
  • 15Al Najjar
  • 19Al-Habshi
  • 23Zaid
  • 66Al Mutairi
Referee:
Khalid Saleh Al-Turais

Match Stats

Home TeamAl-AhliAway TeamAl-Hazm
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away11

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Al-Ahli11003123
2Al-Ittihad00000000
3Al-Nassr00000000
4Al-Hilal00000000
5Al-Shabab00000000
6Al-Taawon00000000
7Al-Fateh00000000
8Al-Ittifaq00000000
9Damak00000000
10Al-Tai00000000
11Al-Raed00000000
12Al-Feiha00000000
13Abha00000000
14Al-Wehda00000000
15Al-Khaleej00000000
16Al-Akhdoud00000000
17Al-Riyadh00000000
18Al-Hazm100113-20


